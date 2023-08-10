Pearisburg restaurant reveals building renderings following tragic fire

Nearly six months after a fire destroyed a popular Pearisburg restaurant, we're not to see renderings of a potential new building.

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A popular Pearisburg restaurant is moving forward after it was destroyed in a devastating fire back in February.

Friends and Family Restaurant took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal renderings of a new building, showing what the beloved eatery could look like once it’s restored.

In the post, the restaurant explained that the designs for the exterior and interior are still being finalized, but said they will continue to keep the community updated as plans progress.

The restaurant said an announcement regarding the building’s new features and a new, revamped menu will be made in the near future and thanked the community for its continued outpouring of support.

“We hope everyone is as excited as we are for our next chapter,” Friends and Family Restaurant said.