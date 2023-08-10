Roanoke leaders asking for community’s input in search for Chief of Police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders want the community to engage in the search for the next Chief of Police.

As of August 3, more than 20 candidates from nine states had applied for the position. City Manager, Bob Cowell moved six of these candidates forward in the process.

Now until August 21, you can fill out a survey that asks questions about what you want to see in the Chief of Police.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The information provided via this survey will assist the City Manager Cowell and the interview panels as they meet with each of the candidates.

“This survey enables any member of our community to share with me prior to interviewing the candidates what their expectations are for the new Chief. The engagement of our community is of great importance to me as we progress with this selection and I hope folks will take full advantage of this opportunity,” Cowell said in a statement sent to 10 News.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is chiming in with his thoughts on what he wants to see.

“Personally, for me … one that’s strong in enforcement because I think we have to get things in order, pull things back together. Looking at the month of July, which was a terrible month for us,” Lea said.

July alone had seven homicides, six of which were gun-related. August so far has had two shootings, one deadly.

Mayor Lea said this is a critical decision for the entire city.

“He’s going to be the number one law enforcement person in our community,” Lea said. “We want people to understand him, to know who he is, to understand his philosophy because that’s a part of community engagement.”

The tentative schedule for the interview process is as follows: