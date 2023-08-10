Salem Fair proceeds donated to prevent children from entering foster care

The local non-profit 127 Place got more than $6,000 to help families stay together and out of foster care.

SALEM, Va. – Riding the rides at the Salem Fair gives back to local families!

Northwest Ace Hardware has pre-sale tickets and gives back a portion of the proceeds. The nonprofit 127 Place got more than $6,000 to help families stay together and out of foster care.

The nonprofit connects people who need help with donors for things like furniture or donations to keep the electricity on.

“We have a little soft spot for the children of our valley and making sure that everyone has the necessities in life and there’s children in this valley that do need help. 127 Place provides that help to those children and those families right here at home,” said Nathan Overstreet, the Northwest Ace Hardware Vice President.

127 Place serves as a Community Champion in the CarePortal network, which connects churches and community responders to requests that are posted and vetted by social workers at local departments of social services and other requesting agencies like Total Action for Progress, the Rescue Mission, and the Blue Ridge Women’s Center. 127 Place funds some requests and provides a storage space for donations of frequently requested items like furniture that churches can use to meet requests.

“This $6,000 is going to make a big difference in our community. We plan to use this money to provide beds, groceries, clothing, rent and utility assistance to families, so that children don’t have to go into foster care,” said Ray Moore, 127 Place executive director. “This is going to be extremely impactful. Our donations are down like it is with a lot of people these days and we have 57 open requests for helping families right now in our area.”

Since launching in February 2019, CarePortal churches in the Roanoke Valley Region have met 88% of 1,488 submitted requests serving 2,415 children with an economic impact of $1,285,196.

You can make a donation to 127 Place or find more information at www.127place.org.

Currently, there are approximately 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia. In most cases, the brokenness of family disruption is not something they chose, but rather something that happened to them.