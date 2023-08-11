17-year-old sentenced for his role in deadly 2021 Vinton McDonald’s shooting

VINTON, Va. – A young man who was convicted of taking part in an attempted robbery that resulted in a death was sentenced by the Roanoke County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Jeremiah Unique Pannell, 17, of Roanoke, has been sentenced to 54 months in prison in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Vinton McDonald’s in 2021.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to our initial reporting, the shooting happened on Oct. 11, 2021, in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Hardy Road and claimed the life of 38-year-old Gary McMiller.

Pannell was not identified when we first reported on the incident due to the fact that he was just 15 at the time of the offense. But his identity has now been confirmed to us by Brian Holohan, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Roanoke County.

Pannell was also charged with 1st degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; however, he was found not guilty of those charges by a jury back in March.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com