Back to school safety and security: Floyd County Public Schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County Public Schools serves around 1,800 students in five buildings, including four elementary and one comprehensive high school.

FCPS’s biggest investment over the last year was for cameras in all school buses. The total cost was almost $65,000. As well as annual crisis reviews, the school district also reviews safety and security plans after each practice drill for potential areas of need.

The school system also tells 10 News that if a safety concern is presented, it’s reviewed by the Superintendent, maintenance supervisor, local law enforcement and emergency management staff.