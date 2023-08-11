‘Mountain music comes alive’: Gov. Youngkin visits Galax for 87th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin made his way to SWVA to partake in the festivities.

GALAX, Va. – This year, Galax is hosting the 87th Annual Old Fiddlers Convention.

The tradition attracts blue grass lovers from across the state and beyond.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin made his way to SWVA to partake in the festivities.

”People come from everywhere to be reminded that the spirit of Virginia, and the spirit of Appalachia lives right here in Galax, and mountain music comes alive. It’s so much fun to be here, and I’m so excited to hear music tonight, and just celebrate with folks in this great once-a-year event,” Youngkin said.

The six-day event features everything from flat-footing to blue grass band competitions.

On top of being a fun event for the whole family, the convention also creates a massive boost for the local economy.

See a schedule of events and more information by clicking here.