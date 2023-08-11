Roanoke Fire-EMS receive grant for AED’s, new program

ROANOKE, Va. – A grant is going towards improving emergency services in the Star City.

Roanoke Fire-EMS received the money from InFirst Federal Credit Union’s Responders.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

They purchased three AED’s. Those are automated external defibrillators used to treat people who go into cardiac arrest.

Chief David Hoback said this is all a part of a bigger program they’re launching soon where paramedics will go out for non-emergencies and help people in need with medical evaluations, doctors appointments and getting medications.

“We’re very thankful for the grant,” Hoback said. “Anytime we can have the generosity of our community to help, and especially a program like this, it really doesn’t have a lot of funding for it, and we’re trying to do what we can to put this program together and make it work.”