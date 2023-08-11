Two opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline lock themselves to equipment in Roanoke County

Two opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline lock themselves to construction equipment on Poor Mountain in protest of the pipeline. (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two opponents to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project locked themselves to construction equipment at a worksite on Poor Mountain Friday morning in protest of the construction of the pipeline.

According to a pipeline opposition group, Appalachians Against Pipelines, the goal is to prevent the clearing of trees on Poor Mountain.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police tell us they’re monitoring the situation.

This comes after about 20 opponents of the project also protested Thursday at a construction site in Cove Hollow in Montgomery County, in hopes of halting work.

The pipeline is set to cross 300 miles of Appalachia.

The controversial project is set to run from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County, and has faced several legal battles since it launched in 2018. In June, the Supreme Court allowed construction to resume on the project after it had previously been blocked by 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

To see more of our coverage on the MVP, click here.