Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office ramps up Lick Run Greenway patrols

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they’ve increased bike patrols on the Lick Run Greenway after an elderly woman was brutally attacked there in early July.

Police say it happened near the 2.7-mile marker. The victim was left with severe injuries and taken to the hospital.

We’re told the woman was found in a ravine and crews had to clear the brush to pull her to safety.

Over a month later, no one has been charged in the case.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve always had bike patrols on the greenway but are trying to patrol there as often as possible.

“Obviously as a human being you’re sad anytime anybody is injured or something has happened to somebody,” Lieutenant Andrew Palmer said. “So yes, the sheriff wants us to get out there as much as possible to just be a deterrent.”

The sheriff’s office said they have about 15 bike-certified personnel, several of whom are School Resource Officers.

According to Roanoke Police PIO Caitlyn Cline, the woman is still recovering from her injuries, and detectives are still following leads.