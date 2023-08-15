Danville-based non-profit sending relief supplies to Maui

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is sending relief supplies to Maui after devastating wildfires.

As of Tuesday morning, the death toll in Maui rose to 99, with the governor warning there could be scores more, according to the AP.

“The scope of the damage and loss in Maui is truly hard to comprehend,” a press release by God’s Pit Crew read.

Crews are doing what they can to help, partnering with a Tennessee-based ministry of blessing, Operation Compassion, to send relief supplies to the island.

We’re told the process wasn’t easy.

“We just kept hitting roadblocks when trying to find a way to get product into the affected area,” said Johnson. “We were told that the main port in Maui took a major hit in the disaster, so product now has to be sent to the other side of the island and trucked over to where it is so desperately needed.”

Crews said they have gathered a full semi-truck-load of Blessing Buckets – five-gallon buckets containing non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement – to be shipped to Maui.

Items will first be shipped to Operation Compassion where officials said they will then be sent off.

Once those supplies arrive, crews said Operation Compassion has boots on the ground to help with distribution.

“Operation Compassion has representatives on the ground in Maui and will be able to get the relief supplies into the hands of those that need it most,” Johnson said.