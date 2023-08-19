Pulaski County law enforcement looking to charge individual connected to pool house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County leaders say law enforcement could bring charges against a person they believe is responsible for the fire at the Randolph Park Pool House.

There is still no word on how the fire started before the Memorial Day Holiday, but 10 News told charges could be coming for the person they believe is responsible.

“We have an exceptional law enforcement team working with county administration and IT department we think we have identified an individual we are pursuing,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County administrator said.

County leaders say the facility is a total loss and now they are in talks with the insurance company and engineers to build a new facility.

“We’ve got to rework that facility for the future, for the next 25 years, and look at the needs are how they changed,” Sweet said.

Pulaski County staff posted a camera to give people an update on the cleanup process.