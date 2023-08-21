Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival to return this September

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Beautiful blooms coming soon.

Tickets are on sale now for Buchanan’s “Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival.”

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

In just a couple of weeks, crowds will be filling the fields.

Organizers said this year, they’ve planted over 700,000 seeds.

Founder Candace Monaghan said she looks forward to seeing the amazement on people’s faces when they arrive.

“Like to be there when they first walk in, and you know, they’re all amazed at how many there are and how many vendors we have out and about to shop with,” Monaghan said. “Those two combined make for a great experience for everybody,”

The festival runs from September 8 to September 17.

For more information or tickets, click here.