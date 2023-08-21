74º
Dunkin’ coming soon to Daleville

Officials say it’ll be located across from the Daleville Town Center

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Dunkin' coming to Daleville (Credit: Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer) (WSLS)

DALEVILLE, Va. – There’s another new sweet development coming to Daleville!

Officials said Dunkin’ has signed a lease and plans to open a location at the newly constructed building in front of Orchard Marketplace Shopping Center.

We’re told the establishment is currently under construction and will include drive-through facilities once completed.

The location is along Route 220 across from the Daleville Town Center, officials said.

Details about when the location would open were not shared.

This announcement comes after other recent development announcements, like the Dairy Queen and Hampton Inn, nearby.

