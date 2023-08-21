Galax scooter operator dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

CARROLL CO,, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a scooter in Carroll County.

We’re told the crash happened on Aug. 8 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 58, less than a mile east of Partridge Road.

Police said a 2021 Daix PMZ50 scooter was heading east on Route 58 when it was hit from behind by a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The person driving the scooter, 51-year-old Jeannie Darrh of Galax, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in North Carolina, according to VSP. On Aug. 12, she passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

VSP said Darrh was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, 31-year-old Isaiah Thompson of Galax, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Authorities said Thompson was cited for driving on a revoked operator’s license, for expired registration, and for operating an uninsured vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.