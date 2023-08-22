74º
Grill fire causes major damage at Blacksburg apartment building, no injuries reported

Crews say the fire impacted all four apartments in the building

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A grill fire caused major damage to apartments in Blacksburg Monday, according to town officials.

The Blacksburg Police Department, Blacksburg Fire, Blacksburg Rescue, and Christiansburg Fire responded to the 500 block of Center Street for the report of a grill on fire, officials said.

We’re told the fire spread throughout the entire building, causing major damage to all four apartments.

All residents are safe, and there were no other injuries reported, according to town leaders.

Officials said Blacksburg Police and Fire, along with Virginia Tech, are working with the affected students to make sure their needs are being met.

