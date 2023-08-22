Roanoke City Council approves rezoning request for Fishburn Park coffee shop

ROANOKE, Va. – Justin and Keri vanBlaricoms’ dream to turn the former Fishburn Park Caretaker’s Cottage into a coffee shop is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, Roanoke City Council unanimously approved a revised rezoning request after it was denied back in May.

Since then the couple has met with City Council to come to a compromise on some of the things in the contract.

Changes include: the city has priority to buy back the land if the vanBlaricoms ever sell it and put in writing that the .6 acre will be for the coffee shop and the .5 acre will remain recreational open space.

The vanBlaricoms have always argued they plan to invest more than $150,000 into the cottage and having the extra land is vital in case something goes wrong.