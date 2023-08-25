All Fatz Café locations close permanently

Fatz Café, which has a location in Dublin, closed all 18 of its restaurants closed on Aug. 23, 2023, according to reporting by WCYB.

DUBLIN, Va. – A local chain known for its southern food is now a thing of the past.

Fatz Café, which has a location in Dublin, closed all 18 of its restaurants closed on Aug. 23, 2023, according to reporting by WCYB. It had locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Many were taken by surprise by the sudden closure that was announced through a sign on the door. The note read: “We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years, Fatz Café will be closed permanently. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business.”

Since 1988, the restaurant chain has been serving up traditional American-style dishes with deep southern roots.

From Cajun Firecracker Sticks to Calabash Chicken Wraps, the eatery aimed to have a little something for everyone. It’s overall mission? To make everyone feel like a local.

At this time, it is unclear why the restaurants are closing, but we will continue to update this article with the latest information.