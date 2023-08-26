Celts at the Creeks Fest happening today

ROANOKE, Va. – Twin Creeks is partnering with the Roanoke Regional Emerald Society to host a mini–Celtic Festival on the front lawn of the Twin Creeks Brewpub inside Explore Park on Saturday, August 26.

Festival starts at 10am and will host live music performances ALL day - from traditional Irish pub music with iconic local musicians to mass bands performances by numerous bagpipers and Highland drummers! This new mini festival will also feature Highland Athletics demos from world class athlete Chad Clark and demos from the Roanoke Rugby Football Club.

A few vendors, will be there and a few information tables about the Celtic culture and local Celtic community, live music, food specials.

Admission is $5 - proceeds benefitting the Roanoke Regional Emerald Society.

Learn more at RoanokeEmerald.org Kids 12 and under are free.

Free admission for all first responders and their families!