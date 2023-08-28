Celebrating National Black Business Month: How organizations in our region show their support

LEXINGTON, Va. – August is recognized as National Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and support locally-owned businesses by people of color.

Melissa Wooding is a Black business owner in Lexington called Coffee Corner, a bakery and coffee shop inside the Rockbridge Regional Library in Lexington.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

“The most favorites are the brownies and the Danish. And we do offer really tasty gluten-free options,” said Wooding.

Coffee Corner wouldn’t have been possible without a $10,000 grant from The Walker Program.

An organization in Rockbridge County focused on establishing and supporting Black-owned businesses in the region.

“It’s just been really important to have that representation in the community as far as being a person of color as far as being given this opportunity and having someone take a chance on you and just help you grow your business,” said Wooding.

Another organization supporting Black-owned businesses this month and year-round is the Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce.

“To make sure that we raise awareness of the importance of empowering minority owned businesses and making sure they have all the skills that they need,” said Vice President of the Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce, Eric Sparrow.