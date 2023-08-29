79-year-old woman killed, two injured in Charlotte County crash on Route 360

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Route 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 at about 4:30 p.m., 62-year-old John E. Hairston Jr., of Danville, was driving west in a 2017 Nissan Altima with two passengers, authorities said.

Virginia State Police told 10 News that Hairston ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment then overturned and hit a road sign.

Both Hairston and a 61-year-old passenger were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said Hairston sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, but the passenger was seriously hurt.

Another passenger, 79-year-old Janie P. Luck, of Nathalie, Virginia, died at the scene.

All three individuals were wearing a seat belt, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.