Sentencing pushed for man found guilty of torturing Bedford County family’s dog

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The sentencing has been pushed back for a man who was found guilty after being accused of torturing a Bedford County family’s dog.

Michael Elliot was originally set to be sentenced on Sept. 1, but his sentencing date has been pushed to Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m., court documents show.

We previously reported Elliot was charged with animal cruelty after reportedly tying his neighbor’s dog, Winter, to a tree and shooting it with a BB gun.

While on the stand in May, Elliot said he was acting in defense after the dog allegedly killed his cat.

Winter’s vet testified that she had two BB pellets in her orbital socket, and a crushed larynx from being tied tightly to a tree with a rope.

After hearing testimony from several other witnesses, a judge found Elliot guilty on May 12.