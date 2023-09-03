Man charged after deadly shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is providing more information into the first of two killings that took place in Henry County this weekend.

Authorities said on Saturday at 8:08 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communication Center received a call from a man at 4571 Irisburg Road in Axton.

We’re told the caller stated that he had just shot and killed his boyfriend. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and upon arrival, the deputies located a deceased male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the deceased man was identified as Bryant Robinson, 36, of Stoneville, North Carolina.

Authorities said it was determined that Robinson and the caller, John Brooks were in a relationship. They said during the evening, the two began to argue, the argument became physical, and Brooks grabbed a gun and shot Robinson. Brooks was still present when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Robinson’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, where an autopsy will be performed.

John Brooks, 59, was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

The sheriff’s office said he was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.