Two men dead after separate killings in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two men are dead after two separate killings in Henry County over the weekend.

The first happened Saturday evening.

According to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis in an interview with BTW 21, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call on Saturday just after 8 p.m. that someone had been shot at a home in the 4500 block of Irisburg Road in Axton.

Deputies responded and found the victim dead inside the home. They encountered another man who told investigators that he shot the victim. The suspect was taken into custody.

Initial investigations show that it was a domestic incident. The sheriff said it’s too early to say what charges may be filed.

The second incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. According to Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis in an interview with BTW 21, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about a stabbing at the Scrub Board Laundry Number 2 on Rives Road in Henry County.

Responding deputies found a man dead inside.

Sheriff Davis said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video. Investigators said the victim was inside washing his clothes and a woman entered the laundromat.

A third person then entered the laundromat and started harassing the woman and tried to steal something from her.

That’s when the victim got in between the two to defend the woman and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man to death. The suspect then ran away.

“He was being a good Samaritan. He tried to intervene.” Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis

According to BTW 21, the suspect was arrested a few hours later on Fairy Street.