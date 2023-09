HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to address the two murders that took place this weekend in Henry County.

As we’ve reported, an Axton man was charged in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

The second incident occurred early Sunday around 1 a.m., in which a 30-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he stabbed another man at the Scrub Board Laundromat.