Roanoke mayor talks about new initiative to curb gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Another person shot and killed in Roanoke over the weekend, marking 24 homicides in the Star City so far in 2023.

Authorities responded to a crash on Aspen Street over the weekend, and when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man later died, as we previously reported.

The Mayor of Roanoke City, Mayor Lea said there is something in the works that could help put this type of crime to an end.

“It’s frustrating and disappointing, but even through that, I’m encouraged by what I think is going to happen,” Mayor Lea said.

The new 30-day initiative called Ceasefire - Victory in the Valley is a new program hoping to end gun violence in the Star City.

“We want to look on the side of prevention, what can we do to prevent it. And that’s a challenge, and that’s a challenge for most urban cities, but we want to look at that and we think we have the tools in place to make that happen. That’s why I’m so encouraged about what’s going to happen later in the week,” he continued.

Mayor Lea told 10 News he needs the community to get involved and help with the safety of the city.

“We are gonna continue to strive and make Roanoke a safe community and that’s all you can ask, and I just want the community to become involved,” Mayor Lea said.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke City Police Department are partnering with local pastors and city leaders to get Ceasefire on its feet and are actively taking part in the campaign.

