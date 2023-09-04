Weekend of violence in Henry County leaves two dead

Two men are dead after two separate acts of violence, marking the third and fourth homicides this year.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two men are dead after two separate acts of violence in Henry County, marking the third and fourth homicides this year.

This is something Sheriff Wayne Davis said is a rare occurrence.

“It’s one of the most senseless acts of violence I’ve seen in my 23 years at the sheriff’s office,” Davis said.

The weekend of violence has plagued Henry County.

“Henry County has the second lowest crime rate in the region,” Davis said.

The first homicide occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday in Axton, in what Davis says was a domestic issue.

“We received a call from a male individual who stated to the dispatcher that he had shot his boyfriend,” he said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Bryan Robinson dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The caller, John Brooks, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Typically, these situations don’t start at this level of violence. They escalate to that level of violence. So, I’d encourage anyone even at the onset of the slightest violence to remove themselves from the situation,” Davis said.

The second homicide happened just hours later, right after one a.m. Sunday at the Scrub Board Laundromat in Ridgeway.

Davis says this was a seemingly random act of violence that occurred when victim William Rumbley stepped in to stop a situation between the suspect, Kenneth Tatum, and an unrelated woman.

“Produced a knife, followed the individual across the laundromat, and ultimately, stabbed the individual at least one time,” Davis said.

Tatum was also injured during the incident, and police took him into custody shortly after, a few streets away.

Davis wants to reassure the public that they are safe in Henry County.

“Citizens can enjoy a good quality of life here and feel safe. We will continue to work hard to ensure that happens. But there is no one roaming the streets. The individuals that committed these egregious acts of violence are currently incarcerated, so they’re not out in our community to hurt anyone else,” Davis said.

The suspects in both homicides are being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.