Pittsylvania Co. motorcycle crash leaves Altavista man, 16-year-old dead

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – State police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Pittsylvania County on Sept. 1.

We’re told the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on Route 988, less than a mile south of Route 29.

Police said a 2016 Harley-Davidson Trike was traveling south on Route 988 when it went into a curve and ran off the right side of the road. The cycle then hit the guardrail and several trees, according to VSP.

Both the motorcycle’s operator, 38-year-old Ryan Hardy of Altavista, and passenger, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene, police said. They were both wearing helmets.

Virginia State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of the crash was not released.

