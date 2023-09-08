Huckleberry Park opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After 10 years in the making, Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg is open to the public.

“We understand that this will be a recreational destination and that’s what we want in Christiansburg,” said Brad Epperley, the director of parks and recreation for the Town of Christiansburg.

Decked out with the most modern amenities, town leaders said the $21 million park has been a long time coming.

“It’s been a longtime journey for us,” said Epperley. “We’ve been working on this for 10 to 11 years now and now we are able to see it come to fruition.”

The park is set up with fields for sports ranging from football to baseball, two massive dog parks, a splash pad, and an accessible jungle gym for everyone.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said though he cannot pick a favorite part of the park, he loves how everything is accessible to everyone.

“The children that have not been able to enjoy as many things as the other kids, now they have a place to call come and call their own,” said Barber.

One mom at the park said, though it was a school day, she had to bring her son to the park.

“I decided to check my kiddo out from school so he could experience this,” said Samantha Livesay.

She said he is loving it already.

“He’s going to go kicking and screaming when I have to take him back to school, but we’ll be back,” said Livesay.

She also said she does not plan to make him wait very long.

“I hope to come back this afternoon actually, the weather is great,” she said.

Town officials said they are hoping the park will last for years to come. They still have plans for it like pickleball courts and an amphitheater.