Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels weekend programming

UPDATE - 5:30 p.m.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced the cancellation of the Saturday and Sunday’s programming, the final days of this year’s festival, due to severe weather.

The announcement made on Facebook reads, ”With heavy hearts, due to this weekend’s continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns.”

Festival staff say they are working to provide refund details, and will share more information early this week.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has canceled its Saturday programming due to severe weather.

The festival made the announcement in a Facebook post Saturday.

The post reads, “Following a thorough assessment of this weekend’s continued severe weather, with more forecasted, we have made the painful decision to cancel today’s programming in the interest of your safety. Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation.”

Festival staff say they will have an update on Sunday’s programming this evening.