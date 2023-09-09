73º
Glenvar comes out on top against Cave Spring, 7-3

Alli Graham

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no discussion of the Three Rivers District without talk of the Glenvar Highlanders.

They hosted Cave Spring Friday night in what turned out to be a good one.

Glenvar would come out on top, 7-3 versus Cave Spring.

