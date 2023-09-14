80º
Join Insider

Local News

10 News Exclusive: New Roanoke Police Chief shares his vision

Our own Jenna Zibton sat down with Booth one-on-one to learn more about his plans for Roanoke City

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Danville, Roanoke, Gun Violence, Violent Crime, Scott Booth, Gangs, Guns, Crime, 10 News Exclusive
Scott Booth gave 10 News the first interview after being named Roanoke's next Police Chief. He's been the Danville Police Chief since 2018. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – Many people in Roanoke are hopeful the new police chief is going to make a big difference when it comes to violent crime.

In a 10 News exclusive, our own Jenna Zibton sat down with Scott Booth one-on-one to learn more about his plans for Roanoke City.

Booth officially accepted the role as Roanoke’s new chief of police. He starts on October 31. This comes after a long search for a new top cop following former City Chief Sam Roman’s departure back in July.

Booth is no stranger to law enforcement. He is currently serving as the police chief for the City of Danville. For about five years, Booth has had success in his efforts to curb crime in the river city.

In previous years, Danville had the highest homicide rate per capita in the Commonwealth. However, after Booth took charge in 2018, Danville saw a significant improvement in gang and gun-related crimes. Within just two years, Danville was able to mark a 35-year low in all crime.

[WATCH: How Danville was able to curb violent crime]

We asked Booth what concerns he was walking into the police chief job in Roanoke.

Booth said some of the same things he faced in Danville are concerns.

“There’s always going to be some organizational challenges there just because I am going to call on them [officers] to do some things different. I am going to ask them to be more in the community. I am going to ask them to be more focused and I’m going to ask them to be more accountable and all those things sometimes are hard. It involves change and any organization, especially any police department, change comes hard. But I’m relentless. I will never give up on how if I believe and this is a course of action that’s going to make our department and our community better, then that’s the course we’re going to take,” Booth said.

You can see more of our interview with Chief Booth starting Monday morning on Virginia Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

We talked for more than an hour about:

  • His biggest challenge coming into Roanoke and his vision
  • How he’s going to get the trust from the community of police
  • Overcoming skeptics
  • His plan for reducing gun violence and violent crime
  • His greatest achievement in Danville
  • Staffing challenges
  • How Danville continues fighting crime effectively when he’s gone
  • Why he decided to take the Roanoke job
  • How Danville continues its success with community engagement and the drop in violent crime

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter