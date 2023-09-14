Cave Spring High School to recognize alum Ronde Barber before homecoming game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – NFL Hall of Fame inductee Ronde Barber is coming home for Cave Spring High School’s homecoming game on Sept. 22 at Bogle Stadium against Blacksburg.
According to Chuck Lionberger, the director of community relations for Roanoke County Public Schools, the 1993 Cave Spring graduate will be recognized during the pregame activities for his recent induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the event, which begins at around 6:30 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome Ronde home,” said Haley Deeds, principal of Cave Spring High School. “Ronde is one of many Knights who have gone on to have a stellar career and we couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments.”
Before spending his 16-year pro football career as a cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Barber played for the University of Virginia.