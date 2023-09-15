Appomattox Co. High School evacuated after threat, students dismissed early

Students are being evacuated and released early after a threat was made at Appomattox County High School Friday, according to school officials.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

High schoolers who ride the bus will be taken home by school transportation, ones who drive themselves are being released to their cars, and parents who wish to pick their students up are asked to do so at the ticket booth of the football stadium, the alert read.

Parents with children in other schools within the district are asked to only pick up their high school student if they wish to do so.

There were no further details given on the threat.

10 News has a crew on the way, working for you to learn more.