Danville Fire Department responds to fire at historic church on Holbrook Street

The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at Loyal Baptist Church on Holbrook Street. (River City TV)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday at the Loyal Baptist Church in Danville, located at 468 Holbrook Street.

We’re told the department responded with two command units, two aerial apparatus, and four engine companies. According to officials, Chief 3 found smoke showing from the church.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to firefighters, the department had 21 personnel on the scene for three hours to extinguish the fire. Seven personnel were also recalled to staff additional engine companies to aid in routine response calls during the incident.

The department said the fire began from a sconce light on the second-floor balcony and entered the attic. According to crews, the fire grew quickly and burned through thick timbers in a very short amount of time.

Officials said crews entered the sanctuary and climbed the stairwell to find heavy fire from the attic, through the ceiling, and into the sanctuary. Firefighters said it was difficult for fire crews to reach the seat of the fire due to its location within the attic, but fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and save the church.

We’re told Fire Marshal Guill determined the fire had originated from faulty electrical wiring.