Law firm accepting cases regarding Lynchburg gynecologist accused of misconduct

New details in the fallout of a local gynecologist who stepped down following accusations of incidents ranging from harassment to sexual assault.

Since these accusations started circulating on Facebook last week about Lynchburg Gynecology Doctor Lewis Dabney, more patients have spoken out regarding similar claims of misconduct. Now, a Virginia law firm is getting involved.

Due to the volume of claims coming forward the Allen Law Firm is now representing patients and posted to their website Saturday:

“If you or a loved one have been a victim of sexual abuse by Dr. Lewis Dabney of Lynchburg Gynecology, please do not hesitate to contact us. Considering Virginia’s statute of limitations, timely communication is necessary to build the strongest case possible. We are here to help. Call 866-232-9172.” Allen Law Firm

Thursday, Lynchburg Gynecology posted on Facebook that Dr. Dabney had resigned. On Friday 10 News went by the practice, which was closed. It’s unclear if the closure was planned or in response to the accusations.

A sign crew was in the process of removing his name from the company billboard out front Friday.

As we’ve reported, we reached out to Lynchburg police asking if there were any police reports regarding the doctor. LPD told us they’re investigating a sexual offense that occurred in the 2700 block of Old Forest Rd; the same street Lynchburg Gynecology is located. The case is still being investigated and no criminal charges have been filed at this point.

The Lynchburg practice posted again on Facebook over the weekend saying it is in the process of severing all ties, including financial, with Dr. Dabney.

10 News reached out to the Virginia Department of Health Professions and requested any complaints filed against Dr. Dabney. We are still waiting to hear back.