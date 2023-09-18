Two dead after shooting on Melrose Avenue in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Melrose Avenue for a shots fired report, according to authorities.

Roanoke Police arrived at the scene to find two people who had died as a result of the shooting.

We’re told no one is in custody at this time in connection with the incident.

A portion of Melrose Avenue is still blocked off to traffic as officers respond to the scene.

This comes on the heels of another Roanoke homicide that left one man dead, bringing the total of fatalities within the last 24 hours up to three. It happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest.

