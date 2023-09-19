Radford woman found guilty for allegedly causing Randolph Park Pool fire

PULASKI, Va. – A Radford woman was found guilty of carelessly damaging property by fire at Randolph Park Pool.

It happened in May, destroying the summer staple. The charge is a misdemeanor with a fine of $250.

“Finally, now we feel like we are moving toward resolve,” said Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County administrator. “We understand what happened — we understand what our path forward is.”

With the case now closed, Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the county can move forward.

“We are looking forward to the plans of rebuilding, [and] putting our funding plan together,” said Sweet. “We are going to be releasing that to the community when we are ready.”

He said right now, it’s about crunching the numbers and planning for something that will last.

“Really, we are looking to identify how much funding we have in the rebuilding,” said Sweet. “We are working with our insurance company continuously to try and establish that amount, our engineers, along with our entire county team to come up with the best rebuild approach that we can afford that is looking 20 years forward.”

While they are still early on in the process, Sweet said he knows rebuilding the pool is a community priority.

“We really want to bring the pool back into service as quickly as we can for the benefit of the community,” said Sweet.