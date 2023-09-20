Radford University officials begin early planning to decommission Muse Hall

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University officials are proposing a historic change to their campus.

Their plan is to phase out the 53-year-old residence building Muse Hall.

According to the university’s president, the goal is to have zero students living in the building by 2024 and to be completely decommissioned by 2028.

The building houses nearly 1,000 students in a 13-story building and has been a staple on campus for many years.

Some students who live in Muse tell us it’s a good move.

“It will definitely be for the better, for sure,” said Joey Wilson, a freshman at Radford University. “Everyone will have a more enjoyable experience living in a dorm.”

Wilson has lived in Muse for a couple of months.

“Just a lot of dirt, rust, you know I see water fountains, they have rust on them,” said Wilson. “The elevators are super slow.”

He said it’s not the college dorm experience he needs.

“This is where you’re living,” said Wilson. “You don’t want to live in a not-so-nice place. You want to go back after your classes and be able to relax in a nice enjoyable space.”

Wilson is not the only one with issues.

Freshman Kathryn Wilkinson said she’s had similar experiences.

“It has its nice perks but overall, it’s like nothing really works,” said Wilkinson.

Her biggest complaint is malfunctioning equipment.

“Walking up 10 flights of stairs is rough but all the elevators are shut down because people can’t control themselves,” said Wilkinson.

She said at this point, renovation shouldn’t be an option.

“I’ve only been here for two months, but nothing really beneficial comes from the building,” said Wilkinson. “I just feel like it’s where they just shove all the freshman.”

While still in the beginning stages of planning, university leaders said the costs to renovate Muse Hall are not viable due to the complete overhaul it needs.