‘If I win, I’m going to win BIG:’ Lynchburg man wins $225,000 with 45 winning plays in the same lottery drawing

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Jemaul McLeod of Lynchburg wins $225,000 with 45 winnings plays in the same drawing. (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man got lucky in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Jemaul McLeod used the four-digit combination 8-8-8-8 to win in the Aug. 25 day drawing.

Lottery officials said the top prize in the game is $5,000 but McLeod bought a total of 45 plays for the one drawing, each with the same four-digit combination, winning a total of $225,000.

He bought his tickets at the SNJ Food Mart, located at 612 Leesville Road in Lynchburg.

“If I win, I’m going to win BIG!” McLeod told Lottery officials. He says he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the top prize for a $1 play being $5,000. Lottery officials said the chances of matching all four numbers in exact order at 1 in 10,000.

