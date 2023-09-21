‘If I win, I’m going to win BIG:’ Lynchburg man wins $225,000 with 45 winning plays in the same lottery drawing

Jemaul McLeod of Lynchburg wins $225,000 with 45 winnings plays in the same drawing.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man got lucky in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Jemaul McLeod used the four-digit combination 8-8-8-8 to win in the Aug. 25 day drawing.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Lottery officials said the top prize in the game is $5,000 but McLeod bought a total of 45 plays for the one drawing, each with the same four-digit combination, winning a total of $225,000.

He bought his tickets at the SNJ Food Mart, located at 612 Leesville Road in Lynchburg.

“If I win, I’m going to win BIG!” McLeod told Lottery officials. He says he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the top prize for a $1 play being $5,000. Lottery officials said the chances of matching all four numbers in exact order at 1 in 10,000.