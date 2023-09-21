‘If I win, I’m going to win BIG:’ Lynchburg man wins $225,000 with 45 winning plays in the same lottery drawing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man got lucky in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.
Jemaul McLeod used the four-digit combination 8-8-8-8 to win in the Aug. 25 day drawing.
Lottery officials said the top prize in the game is $5,000 but McLeod bought a total of 45 plays for the one drawing, each with the same four-digit combination, winning a total of $225,000.
He bought his tickets at the SNJ Food Mart, located at 612 Leesville Road in Lynchburg.
“If I win, I’m going to win BIG!” McLeod told Lottery officials. He says he plans to use his winnings to take care of his family.
Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the top prize for a $1 play being $5,000. Lottery officials said the chances of matching all four numbers in exact order at 1 in 10,000.