Madison Heights Elementary School dismisses early due to power outage

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amherst County, Madison Heights Elementary School, School dismissal

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Madison Heights Elementary School in Amherst County is dismissing early Thursday due to a power outage.

The school sent out a message to families alerting them of the early dismissal.

The message read, “Due to a power outage in the Madison Heights area of the county, Madison Heights Elementary School will be closing for the remainder of today, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. Please report to the school to pick up your student at 1:00 p.m. or be at your student’s bus stop. Thank you.”

