Daycare teacher arrested for child abuse in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A former Radford daycare worker is facing three felonies after allegedly choking a child in their care.

Justine Haga was arrested on Sept. 11 for child endangerment, child abuse, and strangulation.

Records from Social Services show the incident happened on June 26.

On June 29, parents received a message informing them Haga no longer worked at the daycare.

Reports from Social Services show they received a complaint and conducted an investigation starting July 7.

During the investigation, Social Services spoke with Haga and a staff member, as well as the child.

In the interview, the child stated:

“Someone grabbed me on the neck like this. It hurt real bad. I could not breathe. She said that is what I get for doing bad things.”

A staff member also said she heard Haga say:

“That’s what happens when you try and hit me.”

We’ve reached out to Radford Early Learn Center’s parent company, KinderCare, and they told us:

“Once we were aware of teacher Justine Haga’s interactions with a child at our center, we took immediate steps, including reporting to state licensing and to child protective services and ending Ms. Haga’s employment.” KinderCare

Radford Police confirmed to 10 News that they are investigating the situation.

Haga is currently out on bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Oct 13.