Franklin County Animal Shelter reaches capacity

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A plea to the public — the Franklin County Animal Shelter is calling on the community to help pets in need.

On Friday, staff shared surveillance photos of a woman who dumped a crate full of kittens and a momma cat on a local vet office’s front porch and in direct sunlight.

While they are safe and healthy, abandonment like this is wrong.

The shelter is also packed to the brim and out of dog kennel space, as more and more people surrender pets and bring in strays.

“There are other places they can check that aren’t open intake, we just don’t want to make any hard decisions if we get too full,” Rose Boitnott, an animal care attendant said.

Since the shelter is at capacity, they will be hosting a name-your-own-price adoption special on Saturday along with low-cost spay and neuter options.