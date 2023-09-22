Virginia Department of Health investigating illness at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tens of thousands of people were supposed to be at VIR Raceway Sunday for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, but according to event organizers, it was canceled due to weather.

ALTON, Va. – The Southside Health District of the Virginia Department of Health is investigating complaints of a gastrointestinal illness in groups who attended the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

The festival, which took place Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, was canceled two days early. Organizers said the cancellation was due to weather.

Since then, 10 News has received hundreds of messages, citing concerns about unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

In a 10 News exclusive, we sat down with VIR President Kerrigan Smith, who said the cancellation was a result of the aftermath of Thursday and Friday’s storms.

VDH is asking that attendees complete an online survey, to assist in the investigation of the illness. Attendees who didn’t get sick are encouraged to also complete the survey in order to evaluate the differences between both groups.

