LIST: Local weekend events postponed or canceled due to weather

As rain and wind from Tropical Storm Ophelia moves through our area, some local weekend events have been called off.

The tropical storm is set to bring periods of rain and occasionally strong wind gusts Saturday.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Postponed events include:

Canceled events include:

Puppapalooza hosted by the Virginia Museum of Transportation & Angels of Assisi

Know of a postponed or canceled event we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!