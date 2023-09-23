LIST: Local weekend events postponed or canceled due to weather

As rain and wind from Tropical Storm Ophelia moves through our area, some local weekend events have been called off.
The tropical storm is set to bring periods of rain and occasionally strong wind gusts Saturday.
Postponed events include:
- Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival rescheduled for Oct. 8
- Bedford Centerfest rescheduled for Sept. 27
- Festival Latino of Southern Virginia rescheduled for Nov. 11
Canceled events include:
- Puppapalooza hosted by the Virginia Museum of Transportation & Angels of Assisi
Know of a postponed or canceled event we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!