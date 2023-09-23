62º
LIST: Local weekend events postponed or canceled due to weather

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tropical Storm Ophelia, Events
As rain and wind from Tropical Storm Ophelia moves through our area, some local weekend events have been called off.

The tropical storm is set to bring periods of rain and occasionally strong wind gusts Saturday.

Postponed events include:

Canceled events include:

  • Puppapalooza hosted by the Virginia Museum of Transportation & Angels of Assisi

Know of a postponed or canceled event we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!

