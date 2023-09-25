Statement released on behalf of former Lynchburg gynecologist amid sexual misconduct allegations

A statement has been released on behalf of a gynecologist in Lynchburg after accusations of sexual misconduct started to surface earlier this month.

As we’ve previously reported, Dr. Lewis Dabney resigned from Lynchburg Gynecology on Thursday, Sept. 14 after several women came forward with claims of harassment and sexual assault.

Later that same week, the office announced that it was working to cut all ties with Dabney, including financial ones.

On Monday, 10 News received a video statement read by Diane Matthews Walker, a woman who claims to have been a patient of Dabney for two decades prior to his resignation. Walker said Dabney was an OBYGYN for her two daughters and praised the professionalism and expertise with which he carried himself.

Walker said that she also served on several boards with Dabney and worked alongside him in many volunteer hands-on activities.

“Over the past few weeks, Dr. Lewis Dabney has been the subject of many false and defamatory accusations on social media, which have prompted equally misleading news stories about him,” the statement reads. “As a result, Dr. Dabney and his family have also had insults, verbal attacks, and other threats leveled against them.”

“Although no criminal charges or civil claims have been filed against Dr. Dabney, he felt compelled to respond to some of the misstatements and clear the air about his medical practice.”

Walker continues to read the statement, highlighting Dabney’s long career as a practicing physician. Walker claimed that throughout his career with more than 100,000 patient appointments and interactions, the Virginia Board of Medicine or the Department of Health Professions has never found any instances of misconduct. She goes on to state that Dabney has never been faced with a malpractice case or criminal charge.

In the statement’s concluding paragraphs, Walker recognized Dabney as a “well-respected, upstanding member of the community.”

“As a former United States Marine Corps officer, whose father and grandfather both were well-decorated combat veterans, Dr. Dabney’s key values after family and faith are honor, courage and commitment,” the statement reads. “This has been shown through his actions, including his military service, his decades in civic and charitable organizations serving the Lynchburg community, and his unwavering dedication to his many patients.”

