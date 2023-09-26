VDOT accepting comments on Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail

SALEM, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for public comments on a new trail expected to run through Botetourt and Craig counties.

The Craig-Botetourt Trail is expected to be approximately 26 miles long, and be a spot for walking, running, biking, and horseback riding.

VDOT spokesperson Jason Band said as the group prepares to take the next steps it wants to hear more from community members.

“There may be something out there that we need to be aware of that we haven’t taken into account as we start to refine that cost estimate and maybe start looking at developing the engineering plan,” Bond said. “We really want to hear from people of what there might be out there in their backyards.”

The project, which follows a local railbed, has faced criticism in the past from some nearby neighbors hoping to “Derail the Trail.” They’re worried about the increase in traffic to the remote area.

The comment period closes on October 1. You can find more information here.