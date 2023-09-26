65º
Search continues for suspect in deadly hit and run in Bedford County

Authorities say on Sept. 21, 2022, a 26-year-old man was walking on Route 460 when a vehicle hit him

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

About a year later, the search continues for a suspect believed to be connected to a deadly hit and run in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. (Virginia State Police)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – About a year later, the search continues for a suspect believed to be connected to a deadly hit and run in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Sept. 21, 2022, at about 12:30 a.m., 26-year-old Aaron Blake Collins, of Concord, was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when he was hit by a vehicle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VSP said evidence suggests that the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 500 Series.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash should contact the Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-800-542-5959.

According to State Police, the crash remains under investigation.

