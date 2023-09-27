63º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Injuries reported after Campbell County crash involving school bus

Police said there were 15 children on the bus at the time, with some reporting non-life-threatening injuries

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Altavista, Campbell County, Campbell County Public Schools
WSLS (WSLS)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in Altavista Wednesday involving a Campbell County school bus.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1500 block of Main Street around 3:51 p.m., where a Campbell County school bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle traveling north on Main Street.

Authorities said there were approximately 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, and some were reporting non-life-threatening injuries which were checked out by Campbell County EMS.

We’re told that due to fluids on the roadway, Altavista Fire Co. also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email