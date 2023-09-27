Injuries reported after Campbell County crash involving school bus

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in Altavista Wednesday involving a Campbell County school bus.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

According to police, the crash happened in the 1500 block of Main Street around 3:51 p.m., where a Campbell County school bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle traveling north on Main Street.

Authorities said there were approximately 15 children on the bus at the time of the crash, and some were reporting non-life-threatening injuries which were checked out by Campbell County EMS.

We’re told that due to fluids on the roadway, Altavista Fire Co. also responded to the scene.