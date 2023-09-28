Bedford authorities searching for two suspects, stolen vehicle after armed robbery in Moneta

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people after they stole two vehicles and multiple valuable items from a home in Moneta on Wednesday.

Around 10:48 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 6400 block of Stewartsville Road for a report of an armed robbery of a residence.

When deputies got to the scene, the victim said they were attacked by two unknown individuals at the back of their home, held at gunpoint and hit in the head, causing lacerations to the scalp.

The victim then said they were tied up and gagged, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the suspects were able to get away with multiple valuable items, along with two vehicles belonging to the victim. Authorities said one of the vehicles has since been found.

A 2007 Black GMC Yukon with Virginia tags reading UDF-5861 is still missing, Sheriff Mike Miller said. It has dark window tint and has been lifted.

If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Investigator Cucci at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

The Sheriff belives this incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.