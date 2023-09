ROANOKE, Va. – A barbecue restaurant in the Star City has closed its doors for good.

On Monday, Big Valley Barbecue took to Facebook to announce that it would be permanently closing due to unforeseen circumstances.

Learn about some of the best food spots across Southwest and Central Virginia on the first Tuesday of every month! Email Address Click here to sign up

The restaurant opened back in April on Luck Avenue and was even featured in a Tasty Tuesday segment.

The Parry Restaurant Group owned the restaurant, in addition to several other Roanoke restaurants, such as Tuco’s Taqueria and Beamer’s.